 Contact Us
News World UN Security Council fails to pass US resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UN Security Council fails to pass US resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council encountered a deadlock on Friday regarding a resolution urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal. Permanent members Russia and China voted against the proposed measure put forward by the United States, resulting in its failure to pass.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 22,2024
Subscribe
UN SECURITY COUNCIL FAILS TO PASS US RESOLUTION CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE IN GAZA

The United Nations Security Council on Friday failed to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal after Russia and China, who are permanent members, voted against the measure proposed by the United States.

The resolution called for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said it was exceedingly politicized and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah.