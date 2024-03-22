 Contact Us
News World Blinken: Rafah offensive risks 'further isolating Israel around the world'

Blinken: Rafah offensive risks 'further isolating Israel around the world'

"A military ground operation in Rafah "risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 22,2024
Subscribe
BLINKEN: RAFAH OFFENSIVE RISKS FURTHER ISOLATING ISRAEL AROUND THE WORLD

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah would risk "further isolating" Israel and damage its long-term security.

Speaking as he departed Israel, Blinken told reporters he had "candid conversations," referring to meetings with officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A military ground operation in Rafah "risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing," Blinken said.