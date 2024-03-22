Türkiye will continue efforts to become fully independent in defense industry:Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue its efforts to become fully independent in the defense industry, the Turkish president said on Friday.



"We will not stop or turn back from our path until we achieve the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during an election rally in Türkiye's Cankiri province.



Erdoğan also said that KAAN, Türkiye's homegrown fighter aircraft, will be delivered in 2028, adding that KAAN will protect "our skies" from this date onwards.



He further said that Türkiye has begun preparations to build "an even larger aircraft carrier following the TCG Anadolu."



Erdoğan said that there is no safe place for terrorist groups, further adding that Ankara detects terrorists beyond the country's borders, around 300-350 kilometers (186-217 miles) away, and "neutralize" them "when they least expect it."