2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish authorities, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"As a result of determined operations by the Turkish Armed Forces, two PKK terrorists who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," the ministry said in a statement on X.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.















