Türkiye's EU bid too important to be left to 'narrow' agendas of some countries: Foreign minister

Türkiye's EU accession process is too important to be left to the limited "political agendas of some countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

"I reiterated that Türkiye's EU membership process is too important to be left to the narrow political agendas of some countries," said Fidan in a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

His remarks came after a meeting held by the two ministers in Ankara.