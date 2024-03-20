Panel in Turkish capital discusses new era in Türkiye-Iraq ties

The Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM) held a panel Wednesday titled "New Era in Türkiye-Iraq Relations" which delved into the evolving dynamics between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Bilgay Duman, coordinator of Iraq studies at ORSAM, said the Development Road Project in Iraq may have "not only economic but also regional consequences."

Citing current world crises such as the attacks by Yemen's Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea and the European energy crisis as examples, Duman emphasized that the "global importance" of the development path is also increasing.

Touching on the recent engagements of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Iraq, he pointed out that these developments may have positive consequences for both Ankara and Baghdad.

With the Joint Conclusion Declaration published on March 14 as a result of the negotiations between Türkiye and Iraq, the joint standing committees envisaged to be established in seven areas -- counter-terrorism, trade, agriculture, energy, water, health and transportation -- can take important steps, he said.

- IMPORTANCE OF STABILITY IN IRAQ FOR ENTIRE REGION

Ibrahim Aydin, an advisor to the chairman at ORSAM, emphasized the importance of stability in Iraq for the entire region.

"The security of Iraq and the presence of permanent stability (in the country) are extremely important for the welfare of all countries in the region," he said.

Aydin stressed the importance of the security dimension in relations with Iraq, noting its potential to foster development in other areas as well.

He underscored the need for a clear understanding of the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group in Iraq, emphasizing its broader implications beyond Türkiye.

Aydin also highlighted the terror organization's potential to destabilize Iraq, similar to its actions in Syria.

Tugba Evrim Maden, policy development coordinator at the Turkish Water Institute (SUEN), also drew attention to the water issue in the region, emphasizing the shared responsibility of countries like Syria, Iraq and Türkiye in effectively managing water resources.

Maden also highlighted climate change as a factor influencing regional relations, viewing it both as a common challenge and an opportunity for collaboration.

The panel also addressed the situation of Turkmen in Iraq, with Mehmet Kutluhan Yaycili, a representative of Türkiye for the Iraq Turkmen Front, expressing concerns over the lack of representation for Turkmen in Iraqi politics and the vulnerability of Turkmen regions to terrorist attacks.







