U.S.-CHINA TECH RIVALRY RESURFACED AFTER WASHINGTONS ATTEMPT TO BAN TIKTOK

In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a U.S. flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The technology rivalry between the U.S. and China resurfaced after the former attempted to ban the social media platform TikTok, owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, on national security grounds.

The U.S. sees the platform as a threat due to security concerns and the company's alleged ties to the Chinese government.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill if Congress decided to block access to TikTok, and the House of Representatives passed it, paving the way for a nationwide ban on TikTok because it "poses a national security problem."

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wanbin accused the U.S. of exploiting the national security issue to use state power to suppress TikTok, despite the lack of evidence that its national security was threatened.

The TikTok case has shown once again that the U.S. stresses rules and order that benefit only Washington, he added.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a video statement that the company will do everything possible to protect the app, claiming that banning it would jeopardize the jobs of 300,000 Americans.

'U.S. SEES TIKTOK AS CYBERSECURITY ISSUE, MEANS TO INTERFERE IN U.S. POLITICS'



Kadir Temiz, a lecturer at Türkiye's National Intelligence Academy, told Anadolu that the attempt to ban TikTok would turn the U.S.-China trade rivalry into a more complex and confrontational process involving political and security issues.

"The US government sees TikTok as a cybersecurity issue, and a means of interfering in US politics, especially in data security, citing the platform's ties to the Chinese government, and consequently, the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

"The ban is meant to reinforce the public perception that the seemingly innocent economic activities of Chinese brands threaten US security," he added.

Temiz noted that TikTok differs from other companies as it is a highly influential platform, both economically and politically, with approximately 170 million U.S. users.

"Preventive measures could have been taken to address TikTok's data and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. However, TikTok has become the main target, as it gaining strength day by day against its existing American competitors and rising to an effective position in the market," he said.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE ORDER MAY BE PUSHED TOWARDS PROTECTIONIST STRUCTURE



Temiz emphasized that the TikTok ban may push the current global trade order toward a more protectionist structure.

"The ban holds the potential to escalate the ongoing competition in tech, especially in data science, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and chips, with reciprocal sanctions and measures," he said.

"While some see the decision to ban TikTok as a way to influence American public opinion and capitalize on anti-Chinese sentiment in the run-up to the upcoming elections, it could force other countries to take similar decisions," he added.

Temiz said China may take steps against U.S. firms as a possible response.

"Currently, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are banned in China. China cannot respond in a manner comparable to the TikTok ban.

"China will, however, argue that technological competition and the US' unilateral protectionist decisions undermine the international free trade and markets," he said.


















