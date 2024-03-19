2023 witnessed highest civilian casualties in conflicts since 2019: European commissioner

The European commissioner for crisis management on Tuesday highlighted a troubling surge in the flouting of international humanitarian law amid escalating conflicts worldwide, with more civilian casualties seen in 2020 than in several years.

At the end of the two-day European Humanitarian Forum 2024 in Brussels, Janez Lenarcic stressed the critical role of adherence to these laws to safeguard civilians and facilitate humanitarian efforts.

Lenarcic underscored the urgent need for governments to unite in condemning violations of international humanitarian law and holding perpetrators accountable.

He cited alarming statistics, noting that last year witnessed the highest civilian casualties in conflicts since 2019, signaling a concerning trend of disregard for the rules of war-a result almost certainly related to the tens of thousands of civilians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

"More funding, more respect for the law, and joint action are imperative," he stressed, urging a collective response to combat the erosion of humanitarian principles.

He called for increased international support to address root causes of crises, emphasizing the integration of humanitarian aid with development and peace initiatives to uplift vulnerable communities and prevent further fragility.

- BELGIAN OFFICIAL CALLS FOR ACTION ON FORGOTTEN CRISES

At the forum, Belgian Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez urged the international community to prioritize humanitarian crises often overlooked by the media and politics.

Speaking at a press conference, Gennez emphasized the need for urgent action and financial support to address these neglected emergencies.

Gennez highlighted that a significant portion of Belgium's budget, nearly 40%, will be allocated to addressing what she termed "forgotten crises" in 2024.

These crises, she explained, often fail to capture the attention of the public and world leaders, leaving millions of vulnerable people without adequate assistance.

"Beyond the headlines, there are countless humanitarian emergencies that demand our immediate attention," Gennez said. "It is our moral obligation to ensure that these crises are not ignored or forgotten."

Drawing attention to the dire situation in Gaza, Gennez emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that a child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes. She condemned the attacks on humanitarian workers and stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law.

"We need more than just financial pledges," Gennez asserted. "We need a clear political commitment to addressing humanitarian crises worldwide."

Echoing Gennez's sentiments, she called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need to silence the weapons and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians.









