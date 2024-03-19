Türkiye destroys 27 PKK targets in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
Published March 19,2024
Turkish security forces destroyed 27 PKK targets including hideouts, caves and shelters in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The targets in Metina, Zap, Gara, Kandil and Hakurk were destroyed in airstrikes, the ministry said on X, adding that it will never let the blood of martyrs go in vain.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.