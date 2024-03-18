Israeli jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israel launched fresh airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to the military.

A military statement said fighter jets struck a Hezbollah site in the border town of Mays al-Jabal.

The army said other Hezbollah infrastructure was targeted in the towns of Odaisseh, Kafr Kila, and Nabatieh.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 31,700 victims following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including 240 Hezbollah fighters, since the clashes erupted last October. Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.