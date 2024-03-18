Russia attaches ‘great importance’ to development of relations with Türkiye': Consul general

Russia's consul general in Istanbul said Monday that his country attaches "great importance" to the development of relations with Türkiye.

"We have the opportunity to discuss various issues openly at various levels," said Andrey Buravov.

Speaking to the press on the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, Buravov noted that voter turnout in the just-completed Russian elections was 74%, with 87% of voters supporting incumbent President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the significance of the election results for Russia's future and Russian-Turkish relations, he said "the sincere dialogue established between our countries' leaders is crucial and contributes significantly to the development of our bilateral relations."

Asked about any potential changes in Russia's policy following the elections, Buravov added: "We aim to improve relations with countries that seek good and constructive relations with us."

Buravov underscored that Russia is actively engaged in relations with Türkiye, adding the two sides "have intensive dialogue."

On the US presidential election this fall, Buravov said that Russia would prefer the reelection of incumbent Joe Biden.

"Statements have been made by our president. We are ready to work with the administration freely chosen by the American people if the other side is ready too," he added.

Buravov claimed that the decision to consent to Crimea's transfer to Ukraine in 1954, which were approved by the executive and legislative bodies of the then-Soviet Union, were contrary to the Russian Constitution.

He attributed the situation to "the consequence of the US-led West making it a rule to impose their hegemonies and approaches," noting that despite Russia's objections, a NATO summit was held in Bucharest where the path for Ukraine and Georgia's entry into NATO was opened. He also highlighted that in 2008, the West practically declared war on Russia by disregarding Moscow's national interests.

Buravov argued that the West's stance incited military escalation in the Georgian region of South Ossetia and led to a coup in Ukraine in 2014.

He went on to claim that the people of Crimea chose to align with Russia, citing a March 16, 2014 referendum where 90% of the residents of the Republic of Crimea and 95% of the residents of Sevastopol endorsed joining Russia. The referendum has been denounced by most countries as a sham.

On peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Buravov asserted that Crimea is non-negotiable, emphasizing that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made this clear.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

Since the takeover, Türkiye in particular has denounced the oppression of Crimea's native Tatar community.

Buravov also addressed the situation in Gaza, saying that Russia calls for a two-state solution in Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that Russia's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and initiate cease-fire measures at the United Nations were hampered by the United States.