UN humanitarian coordinator stresses challenges Gaza aid delivery faces amid Israeli attacks

The UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory on Monday highlighted the challenges of delivering aid to Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

In a press briefing, Jamie McGoldrick addressed the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the difficulties faced by aid organizations in providing assistance to the region.

McGoldrick, who last week visited the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, expressed shock at the extent of destruction there, including the condition of buildings, roads, and infrastructure.

He said around 200 aid trucks enter Gaza daily, less than half of the around 500 before last October, and that much of the aid cannot reach vulnerable individuals.

While air and maritime routes are used as alternatives for aid delivery, McGoldrick stressed that these methods do not fully substitute for land routes, which remain essential for effectively distributing aid throughout Gaza.

According to McGoldrick, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicates that Gaza is facing an alarming level of food insecurity, with the highest number of people facing famine at a catastrophic level, noting especially the dire conditions faced by those in northern Gaza.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 74,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.