EU ministers agree new Russia sanctions over Navalny death

European Union foreign ministers on Monday agreed new sanctions on Russia in response to the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, EU diplomats tell dpa.



The sanctions concern people from the Russian judicial system, officials say. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.



The move follows the choreographed re-election of Russian president Vladimir Putin over the weekend. The election was overshadowed by Navalny's death in a Siberian prison camp in February.



"Russia was an election without a choice," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.



