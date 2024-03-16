Taliban welcome extension of UN mission mandate in Afghanistan

Members of Taliban led government, as well as many Afghan men participate in celebrations marking the 1st anniversary of the US-led troops' withdrawal from the country in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 31, 2022. (AA)

The Taliban on Saturday welcomed the one-year extension of the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, said that Afghanistan needs to foster diplomatic relations with international organizations, especially the UN, and the international community, adding that UNAMA can contribute in this regard.

He said that the Afghan people want UNAMA to fulfill its representative mandate well, establish contact between Afghanistan and the world, reflect Afghanistan's development, achievements, security and stability to the world, and help establish trust with countries having reservations.

On Friday, the UN Security Council extended UNAMA's mandate for another year.

UNAMA, headquartered in the capital Kabul, has approximately 1,200 staff members.




















