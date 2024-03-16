2nd humanitarian aid ship from Greek Cypriot administration preparing to depart for Gaza

Another ship, which will carry humanitarian aid from the Greek Cypriot administration to Gaza, is planned to set sail after the loading process, a charity said on Saturday.

Hundreds of tons of food supplies, including pallets of dates, "which hold spiritual significance during Ramadan" were being loaded on a ship at Larnaca Port, U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen said on its X account.

It did not share further information.

According to Alithia newspaper's website, the amount of humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza via the second ship has been determined at 500 tons.

On Friday, the first humanitarian vessel, carrying 200 tons of food donated by World Central Kitchen, arrived on Gaza's shores.