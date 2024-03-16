‘Situation in Gaza catastrophic, deteriorates by minute,’ warns UN agency

The situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic and deteriorates by the minute," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Saturday.

"We need safe, sustained and unimpeded access to deliver aid across the Gaza Strip," UNRWA said on X.

"The needs are overwhelming in Gaza," it added.

Earlier, the UN agency said that one-third of children under the age of two in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished.

"Children's malnutrition is spreading fast and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza," UNRWA said on X.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,546 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















