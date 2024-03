Russia's ruling party says it is hit by cyberattack during presidential election

Russia's governing party United Russia said on Saturday that it was facing a widespread denial of service attack - a form of cyberattack that snarls internet use - against its online presence, and had suspended non-essential services to repel the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running in Russia's presidential election as an independent candidate with United Russia's support, has accused Ukraine of seeking to sabotage the polls, which he is virtually certain to win.