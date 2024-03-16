Russia claims to have hit military targets in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that it has successfully hit Ukrainian military targets in southern Odesa and northeastern Sumy regions.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian forces used operational tactical air forces, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a missile, and artillery units to hit military targets in Ukraine.

"Operational-tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle assembly workshop near Konotop (Sumy region), temporary deployment areas of Luth and Tsunami nationalist formations near Odesa, four AFU unmanned aerial vehicles command posts, as well as engaged AFU manpower and military hardware in 149 areas," said the statement.

It said air defense systems also shot down 108 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 Czech-made Vampir rockets, one HIMARS manufactured in the US, and one grad rocket launcher, for a total of 17 multiple launch rocket systems, during the day.

"In total, 577 aeroplanes and 269 helicopters, 15,681 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,505 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,240 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,425 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,829 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation," the statement said.

The ministry also reported that Russian forces also destroyed three U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems belonging to Ukraine last week.