Sending NATO troops to Ukraine means World War-3: Italy

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said sending NATO troops to Ukraine would mean risking the explosion of the third world war.

"I think that NATO shouldn't enter Ukraine. It would be a mistake. We need to help Ukraine defend itself, but entering the country to wage war against Russia means risking World War Three," Tajani said in an interview at an event in the northern Italian city of Verona.

The foreign minister's remarks come after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea of sending troops to defend Ukraine against its aggressor.

"Our army is good at what they do, protecting our ships in the Red Sea, or do well what they do in Lebanon, Africa and Iraq. They are bearers of peace and freedom," he said.

Tajani also commented on the ongoing war in Gaza, saying Italy must work with "moderate Muslim countries," such as Egypt, to reach a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip.

"Egypt is a crucial actor to try and find an agreement which will bring peace to Gaza. Egypt, like Qatar, is a fundamental country for the stability of this region and of the Mediterranean," he said.