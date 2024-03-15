Kenya to deploy reconnaissance mission to Haiti

Kenyan President William Ruto announced plans Thursday to deploy a reconnaissance mission to Haiti to bolster support for the Caribbean nation following recent political turmoil.



The decision came after Ruto spoke by phone with Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, who is also chairman of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM), and Haiti's outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry.



"During our discussions, I conveyed our unwavering commitment to supporting Haiti, emphasizing that they are our brothers and sisters. I assured them that we will remain actively involved and we will not abandon Haiti in their time of need," Ruto said on X.



During the discussions, President Ruto reiterated Kenya's steadfast commitment to supporting Haiti, emphasizing the deep bond between the two nations. He said Kenya will deploy a reconnaissance mission once a viable administration is established in Haiti.



The mission aims to ensure that Kenyan security personnel, who will number up to 1,000 police officers, are adequately prepared and informed to respond effectively to the evolving situation in Haiti.



Ruto on Thursday also held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada praised Kenya's leadership of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti and pledged financial support of $80.5 million from Canada for it.



This comes amid Haiti's ongoing efforts to establish a transitional presidential council following Henry's resignation earlier this week and the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which helped push the country into chaos.



Earlier this week, Kenya announced a temporary hold on the planned deployment following uncertainties arising from the political situation in Haiti.



Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The situation has worsened in recent months, with kidnappings, killings, armed robberies and other violent crimes becoming commonplace.



The Haitian government has requested international assistance to help restore order and security.