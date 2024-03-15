Israel committed 5 massacres at aid distribution centers, on civilians in Gaza in past 48 hours: Gaza media office

The Israeli army has committed five massacres at aid distribution centers and on civilians over the last 48 hours, the Government Media Office in Gaza said Friday.

"The Israeli army committed in the past 48 hours five massacres and crimes against aid distribution centers and civilians, constituting a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan," the Gaza-based Government Media Office said in a statement.

These Israeli massacres left 56 people killed and 300 others injured, the office added.

The office urged countries worldwide to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza, which it said had so far left more than 110,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed, injured, missing, or detained by Israel.

Israel has waged a retaliatory offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. The offensive has killed over 31,000 victims and injured more than 73,000 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









