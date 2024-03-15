At least eight irregular migrants drown in Aegean Sea

At least eight migrants drowned after a boat carrying them capsized off the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea, a local governor's office said on Friday.

The victims' nationalities were not yet known. Officials said two people were rescued by the Turkish coastguard and another two managed to make it out of the water on their own.

The boat capsized off Türkiye's largest island, called Gokceada or Imbros, which is located off the coast of the northwestern province of Canakkale.

Officials said the search and rescue operation was underway.

Türkiye is hosting nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians.

Ankara struck a deal with the European Union in 2016 to curb the influx of refugees in return for several incentives, including financial assistance.









