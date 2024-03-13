Ukraine expresses support for Moldova’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, addresses a joint press conference with Moldova's minister of foreign affairs after their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 13 March 2024. (EPA Photo)

Ukraine on Wednesday expressed support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as the top diplomats of the two countries held talks in the capital Kyiv.

"We fully support the territorial integrity of Moldova, we condemn any attempts to involve Russia in solving Moldova's domestic political issues," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with his visiting Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi.

Expressing that he believes the "political games" Russia is trying to play in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria and autonomous Gagauzia regions are "doomed to fail," Kuleba said that these do still "take a lot of energy and create additional risks."

Kuleba further said he assured Popsoi and Moldovans that Ukraine will continue to firmly defend "not only its freedom and independence but also the peace and tranquility in Moldova."

"Ukraine is interested in a strong democratic pro-European Moldova, and Moldova is also interested in the same Ukraine. Together we can help each other," Kuleba expressed.

For his part, Popsoi said that he and Kuleba exchanged views on the security situation in the region and that Moldovans are grateful for Ukraine's "sacrifice and courage."

"Moldovans are living in a state of peace despite the efforts of the Kremlin to destabilize the situation in Moldova," Popsoi said, claiming that Russia used "proxies" to take the country off its "legitimate path of joining the European Union."

It also used these "proxies" to create a "wedge" between Moldovans, and Ukrainian refugees, as well as Romanians and Russian speakers in Moldova, Popsoi said.

"Today, my visit confirms once more that the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are strategic partners, and our dialogue is permanent, viable, and structured, aiming at objectives related to the development and progress of our countries, as well as the establishment of a climate of a just peace and sustainable cooperation in the region," he added.