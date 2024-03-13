PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS GATHER IN FRONT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADORS RESIDENCE IN WASHINGTON

A pro-Palestine protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza was held in front of the Israeli ambassador's residence in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading "Free Palestine," and "End All US Funding of Israeli Apartheid."

They also chanted slogans, including "Free Palestine" and "From river to the sea Palestine will be free."

More than 31,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, which killed 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages.

The military onslaught has led to mass destruction, displacement, and shortages of necessities in the besieged territory, with children also dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.