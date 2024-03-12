U.S WISHES WORLDS MUSLIMS RAMADAN KAREEM AMID DIFFERENT FASTING MONTH

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished the world's 1.8 billion Muslims a "Ramadan Kareem" Tuesday, but acknowledged that for many of the faithful, the fasting month "feels different" this year.

"This year, this season of peace comes at a time of conflict and pain for many Muslim communities, including Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Rohingya in Burma and Bangladesh, and Palestinians in Gaza," Blinken said in a statement.

"This pain is felt acutely by Muslims around the world, and so this year, Ramadan feels different. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is heartbreaking," he added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group, Hamas, in which less than 1,200 people were killed.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 victims have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and Israel has continued to restrict the flow of humanitarian aid into the coastal enclave.

The U.S. began to carry out air drops of humanitarian assistance March 2 to work around the restrictions, and is planning to erect a temporary pier on the Gaza coast to facilitate aid deliveries. But it is expected to take up to two months to complete.

Blinken said the U.S. "will continue to work non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks" in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"We will also continue to pursue a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. Peace is possible, it is necessary, and it is urgent," he said.