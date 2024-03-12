In Berlin visit, Malaysian premier criticizes Western 'hypocrisy' on Gaza

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday criticized Western countries for their lack of action against Israel's atrocities in Gaza, while condemning Hamas.

"Where have we thrown our humanity, why this hypocrisy?" Ibrahim said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following their meeting in Berlin.

Asked whether he condemned a cross-border attack into Israel by Gaza-based group Hamas on Oct. 7, and whether he supported efforts to free Israeli hostages, Ibrahim said Western countries should put an end to their "selective" and "ambivalent" attitude.

"What I reject strongly is this narrative, this obsession, as if the entire problem begins and ends with the 7th of October . It did not begin with the 7th October, and did not end with the 7th of October. It began four decades before that, and it is continuing daily," he stressed.

Ibrahim said Israel's decades-long policies against Palestinians and its atrocities were the root cause of the ongoing conflict.

"We oppose colonialism, or apartheid, or ethnic cleansing, or dispossession of any country, be it in Ukraine, or in Gaza. We cannot erase 40 years of atrocities, and dispossession, which have resulted in reaction, and anger, from the people," he said.

Ibrahim said his country has contacts with the political wing of Hamas and that this engagement has helped them raise some concerns with group, including the situation of the hostages.

"We are a small player. I don't have this excellent relationship with Hamas. But yes, I did express my concern that hostages must be released," the prime minister said.

He underlined that his country had no relations with the military wing of Hamas.

Ibrahim also mentioned that despite their differences with Scholz on the Middle East conflict, they agreed on the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, and the urgent need to deliver more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"I agree with what the chancellor has said on the final, two-state solution to ensure there's peace for both countries, and to work on a concept to ensure that there is economic development and progress for the people," he said.

Scholz, for his part, reiterated Germany bears a special responsibility for Israel and supports its right to defend itself against Hamas.

He also, however, repeated Berlin's call for a humanitarian cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in order to enable the delivery of life-saving supplies for Palestinian civilians.

"We think that a ground offensive on Rafah would not be the right thing to do. An important step now would be a cease-fire that lasts longer, ideally already during Ramadan," he said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed.

Over 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.