UNESCO: HUGE COSTS FOR REBUILDING UKRAINES SCIENCE INFRASTRUCTURE

Reconstruction of Ukraine's scientific infrastructure will cost more than $1.26 billion, UNESCO reported from Paris on Monday.



The UN's scientific and cultural organization also highlighted concerns about the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.



According to a UNESCO study, 1,443 buildings and laboratories belonging to 177 scientific institutions have been destroyed.



In addition to the buildings themselves, over 750 pieces of scientific and technical equipment have been damaged, with 643 items damaged beyond repair. This includes equipment used in a wide range of research activities.



"As the situation becomes more and more critical for the scientific community, we must protect and support their research in Ukraine," UNESCO head Audrey Azoulay said.



"Scientists, engineers and other experts will be essential to the country's recovery, not to mention what this sector represents as a valuable source of innovation and discovery for the rest of the world," she added.



According to the report, the Kharkiv region's scientific infrastructure has been the most severely affected.



UNESCO emphasized concerns over the nuclear power plants in the Zaporizhzhya region. "Essential equipment for monitoring the state of the nuclear industry has been stolen or destroyed, including a unique radiological laboratory which controls radiation levels," it said.



"The loss of this monitoring equipment represents a major security threat for the wider region," UNESCO said.













