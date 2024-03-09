Finland warns against public gatherings in Moscow as terror threat looms

The Finnish Foreign Ministry urged its citizens on Saturday to avoid public gatherings in Moscow over the weekend, following the U.S. warning earlier this week about possible terrorist attacks in Russia.

On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy said it was monitoring reports that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow.

"U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said in a press release.

Following the warning, the UK issued a similar warning recommending that UK citizens refrain from traveling to Russia, citing the risks and terrorist threats.

The British Foreign Office advised against all travel to Russia.

Germany also urged German citizens and those with dual citizenship not to travel to Russia in the near future.

Latvia's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible after the U.S. warning.

"We urge Latvian citizens in Russia to be cautious and avoid mass gatherings due to possible terrorist attacks in Moscow within the next 48 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Estonia also asked its citizens on Friday to "be more attentive than usual" and to avoid public gatherings "due to the threat of terrorism."

On Friday, Russia's (FSB) announced that it had thwarted a terrorist plot orchestrated to attack a Moscow synagogue, TASS news agency reported.

"While being arrested, the terrorists put up armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers, and as a result were neutralized by return fire," FSB said in a statement, according to TASS.

"Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device, were found and seized," the security service added.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022, Finland has advised against all travel to Russia.