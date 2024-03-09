TÜRKIYES 1ST TURBOFAN ENGINE WAS PUT INTO OPERATION

Türkiye's first military turbofan engine, TF6000, was designed to acquire technology, test, and demonstrate capability on the path to the engine of the National Combat Aircraft KAAN, and was designed to have real military turbofan engine features.

''KIZILELMA AND ANKA-3 WILL DERIVE THEIR POWER FROM THE TF6000''



Defense Industry President Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün shared the following post on his social media account regarding the project development:

''Türkiye's first National Turbofan Engine TF6000, powered by the energy of our homeland's children, was first run in the national engine test system! At the end of the test process, KIZILELMA and ANKA-3 will derive their power from TF6000! I sincerely congratulate everyone involved in the project, especially our engineers and technical teams. May it be auspicious and beneficial for our country and nation."

''With the TF6000 Project, our country has successfully run its first military turbofan aircraft engine and has also acquired aircraft engine technology.''

''Alongside the TF6000/TF10000 engine projects, Türkiye will also realize the design, development, and manufacturing stages of relevant accessory subsystems, fan module, variable stator vane compressor, flow mixer exhaust, and afterburner, providing gains in critical technology, local sub-industry companies, and experienced workforce.'' Görgün said.













