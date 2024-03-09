U.S., coalition forces destroy ‘at least’ 28 Houthi drones in Red Sea

U.S. and coalition forces on Saturday destroyed "at least" 28 Houthi drones in the area of the Red Sea, said the U.S. military's Central Command, its division responsible for the Middle East.

Between 4 and 8.20 a.m. local time (0100-520GMT), "U.S. and Coalition forces downed a total of at least 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles," said CENTCOM on X.

It added that the attack caused no damage to U.S. or coalition navy vessels, and there were no reports from commercial ships indicating any harm.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Last December, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.