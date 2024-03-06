Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement on X said the terrorists were targeted in Türkiye's military operation zone.

Turkish Armed Forces continue operations actively and determinedly to destroy terrorist dens, and terrorism at its source, it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.