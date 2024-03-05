Ukraine says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced 9 blackouts since start of war

Ukraine's national nuclear energy provider on Tuesday said that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced a total of nine blackouts since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third-year last month.

A statement by Energoatom on Telegram said that eight of the nine blackouts that took place in the past two years were complete blackouts, while one was partial. It further said that five of the blackouts were in 2022 and three in 2023.

"Each such situation is extremely dangerous for the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent. At these hours, the station switches to power supply from diesel generators," Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, was quoted as saying.

The statement also said that the station is currently powered by only one power line and its damage will lead to another blackout.

"Energoatom JSC (Joint Stock Company) emphasizes that only the return of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Nuclear Power Plant) under the full control of Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear facility!" it concluded.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest nuclear power plants, has been under Russian control since March 2022, soon after the start of the Ukraine war.

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist amid claims of shelling around the area.