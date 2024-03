Turkish president speaks with Serbian counterpart over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan telephoned his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic to wish him a happy birthday.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia. During the call, President Erdoğan congratulated President Vucic on his birthday," Türkiye's Communications Directorate posted on X.

The directorate shared no further information regarding the talks.