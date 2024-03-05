NATO launches massive military exercise in defense of its northern flank

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has launched a military exercise involving more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 countries across northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Nordic Response, previously known as Cold Response, is a bi-annual drill led by Norway, a founding NATO member.

The name change is in recognition of Finland becoming a member of the military alliance and with Sweden set to join as its 32nd member. Finland will take part in the training as a member of NATO for the first time. The joint drill will run until March 14.

Nordic Response aims to strengthen cooperation between the countries and bolster the alliance's ability to defend and protect the region.

"We need to be able to fight back and stop anyone who tries to challenge our borders, values and democracy. With the current security situation in Europe, the exercise is extremely relevant and more important than ever before," said Brigadier Tron Strand from the Royal Norwegian Air Force, Commander of the Norwegian Air Operations Center.

"We all need to know the terrain and conditions we operate in. This is fresh knowledge we need to practice regularly.

"Exercise Cold Response has a long history and takes place in northern Norway every other year. Thanks to the NATO accession of Finland - and eventually Sweden - we are now expanding the exercise to a Nordic Response with wider participation from other Allies," Strand added.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, while Sweden completed its membership procedures last month and is due to join officially.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) border with Russia, Europe's longest, and has been under increased vigilance since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine.