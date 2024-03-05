Belgium calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on Tuesday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and expressed her intention to host an international peace conference on a two-state solution.

At Melsbroek military airport in the Belgian capital Brussels, Lahbib told Anadolu: "What we see in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy," recalling her country's operation to airdrop humanitarian aid to the enclave with military aircraft.

"We need absolutely immediate cease-fire in Gaza," she stated.

Recognition of state of Palestine

Emphasizing that the permanent way to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza is to reach a two-state solution, Lahbib indicated: "We have an agreement between regional governments in Belgium in this direction (recognition of a Palestinian state). We are considering it seriously."

She underlined that the Belgian federal government is waiting for the "good moments" to recognize the state of Palestine, noting: "If Belgium alone recognizes the Palestinian state, the result will be only a symbolic statement."

The official further stressed that the Palestinian people need more than symbolic actions.

"So, I am ready to host a conference that will relaunch political negotiations, a peace conference that will lead to a two-state solution."

Belgium's position on Gaza

Belgium, which has held the rotating presidency of the EU since Jan. 1, has been taking a remarkable stance against Israel's attacks on civilians.

The country, which supported the draft resolutions voted at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) demanding a humanitarian cease-fire, took its demand to the EU leaders' summits to take a clear stance on the situation and call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire.

Brussels also put the issue of sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank on the agenda of the summits.

The allegations against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were without evidence and continued to fund the agency, the European country stressed.

Issues such as the arms embargo on Israel and the boycott of products from illegal settlements have long occupied the agenda of regional parliaments in Belgium.

Ban on export of military equipment to Israel

The governments of the Brussels Capital Region and the French-speaking Walloon Region have banned the export of military equipment to Israel, as well as goods and technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

In the European Parliament, Belgian parliamentarians frequently call for a cease-fire, an arms embargo on Israel, individual sanctions on those responsible for war crimes, and the cancellation of the EU agreement granting Israel trade privileges.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo was condemned by the Israeli government and accused of supporting terrorism for his statements during a visit to Israel and Palestine with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Nov. 23-24, 2023. De Croo stated that he stood by his words that "Israel must abide by international law and that civilian deaths and the destruction of Gaza are unacceptable."

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,631 people and injured 72,043 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.