UN rights chief says there is 'gaping hole' in effective dialogue towards ending Sudan war

The UN human rights chief on Friday warned that there is a "gaping hole" in effective dialogue towards ending the war in Sudan, where a conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since last April has led to thousands of killings, displacement and shortage of food and other essentials.

"The crisis in Sudan is a tragedy that appears to have slipped into the fog of global amnesia," Volker Turk said in his address at the Enhanced Interactive dialogue on Sudan under the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"Right now, I am afraid to say there is a gaping hole in effective dialogue towards ending this war," Turk said, urging "all states with influence to increase pressure on the two parties and their affiliates to negotiate a peaceful solution to this catastrophe, and to pursue and sustain a cease-fire."

Noting that at least 14,600 people have been killed, and 26,000 others injured in 11 months, he called the situation a "living nightmare."

Almost half of the population, 25 million people, are in urgent need of food and medical aid, he said, adding that 80% of hospitals have been put out of service.

He called on the international community to alleviate the intense scale of human suffering endured by the people of Sudan, as well as on the fighting parties to agree to return to peace "without delay."

The human rights chief regretted that less than 4% of Sudan's humanitarian response plan had so far been funded, urging members to fulfil their financial commitments.