TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, BOSNIAS REPUBLIC OF SRPSKA PRESIDENT DODIK DISCUSS REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bosnia's Republic of Srpska President Milorad Dodik discussed on Friday bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

The conversation took place as they met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye attaches great importance to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and believes that the only solution to all problems is dialogue.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president's chief adviser, also attended the meeting.