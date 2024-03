Lyudmila Navalnaya (3rd R) and Anatoly Navalny (2nd R), parents of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends a funeral ceremony for their son at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was laid to rest in a Moscow cemetery on Friday, AFP reporters saw, after thousands of mourners came to his funeral.

"Goodbye, my friend," Navalny's aide Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Telegram, adding that the coffin was lowered into the ground to the soundtrack of the film "Terminator".