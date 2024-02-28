Right-wing Israelis prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

Right-wing Israelis have obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

"Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel) is closed to truck passings to Gaza," the Israeli Channel 7 reported on Tuesday.

Posts on social media included moments when an Israeli group, including women and children, held a demonstration near the border gate.

According to the broadcaster, similar demonstrations were held many times in February.

Right-wing Israelis and relatives of hostages have been staging protests for more than one week on roads leading to the crossings to prevent humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 29,878 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,000 others injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The international community, especially the UN, is calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and more entry of humanitarian aid to the strip due to diseases triggered by hunger, thirst, and lack of hygiene materials.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.