Israeli jets attack Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the military.

A military statement said warplanes bombed a rocket launcher and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the towns of Ibl al-Saqi, Bint Jbeil, and Yarin.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

The attacks followed rocket fire from southern Lebanon, which caused rocket warning sirens to sound in Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Hezbollah, for its part, said it struck Israeli positions in the occupied Shebaa Farms, resulting in direct hits.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that Hezbollah "must pay a heavy price" for its attacks against Israel.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 30,000 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.