NAVALNYS WIDOW FEARS ARRESTS AT FUNERAL, SLAMS PUTIN

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said Wednesday she feared disruption and arrests at her husband's funeral, planned for Friday in Moscow.

"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya told the European Parliament.

"Putin is the leader of an organised criminal gang," said Navalnaya, who has blamed the Russian president for her husband's "murder". "You are not dealing with a politician but with a bloody mobster."







