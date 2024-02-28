Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill 2 people

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed two people and injured 14 others, Lebanon's National News Agency said Wednesday.

"Israeli warplanes carried out raids in three sorties on the towns of Seddiqine and Kafra, resulting in the deaths of two people from Kafra and 14 injuries," the agency reported.

There have been no comments from the Israeli army on the report.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army announced that its warplanes "bombed a rocket launcher and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the towns of Ibl al-Saqi, Bint Jbeil and Yarin."

Against the backdrop of a destructive Israeli war on the Gaza Strip which led to Israel standing trial before the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands on charges of "genocide," the Israeli-Lebanese border has witnessed exchanges of fire between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other since Oct. 8 last year, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Threats have recently escalated from Israeli officials to expand the army's attacks on Lebanese territory unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the borders north of Israel.