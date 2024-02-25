News World Alexander Lukashenko to run for president in Belarus again in 2025

Alexander Lukashenko to run for president in Belarus again in 2025

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, said on Sunday he intended to seek re-election next year, which could extend his grip on the country to 36 years. He was speaking on the day Belarus, a neighbour and ally of Russia, held parliamentary elections decried as a sham by the opposition. "Tell them I will run in the (2025) election," Lukashenko said.

Reuters WORLD Published February 25,2024 Subscribe

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he would run for president again in 2025, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported on Sunday.



"Tell them (the exiled opposition) that I'll run," Lukashenko told journalists at a polling station after voting in parliamentary and local council elections.



"No one, no responsible president would abandon his people who followed him into battle."



Lukashenko, 69, has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies.



"We're still a year away from the presidential election. A lot of things can change," he said in response to a follow-up question, BelTA reported.



"Naturally, I and all of us, society, will react to the changes that will take place in our society and the situation in which we will approach the elections in a year's time."







