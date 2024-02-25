Alexander Lukashenko to run for president in Belarus again in 2025

NewsWorldAlexander Lukashenko to run for president in Belarus again in 2025
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, said on Sunday he intended to seek re-election next year, which could extend his grip on the country to 36 years. He was speaking on the day Belarus, a neighbour and ally of Russia, held parliamentary elections decried as a sham by the opposition. "Tell them I will run in the (2025) election," Lukashenko said.