Erdoğan says Turkish defense industry has been 'making history'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said Türkiye's defense industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and drones safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

"We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort," Erdoğan said at a rally in Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defense industry."

"As our dependence on foreign defense decreases, our influence on the international stage grows," he added.

Blasting those who are criticizing KAAN, Erdoğan said: "From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye."

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project that began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.