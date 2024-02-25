Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in Washington

A man set himself alight in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday.

An official from the Fire and Emergency Medical Services department told Anadolu that a report was made to the department at around 1 p.m. local time (1800GMT).

"We were told a person was on fire outside of the embassy. When we arrived we found what appeared to be an adult male who had been on fire," the official said.

It was added that the fire had already been extinguished by uniformed Secret Service personnel.

The man was subsequently referred to a regional hospital in critical condition due to serious injuries.

Details on his identity or connections are unknown.