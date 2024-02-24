News World Some 8,000 demonstrate against far-wing extremism in Stuttgart

Some 8,000 people took to the streets in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Saturday to protest far-wing extremism.



The demonstration was initially quiet, a police spokesman said. There were "no incidents."



Participants walked through the city in a demonstration procession.



The state Refugee Council and more than 80 other organizations had called for the demonstration.



Germany has seen similar protests for weeks, triggered by revelations by the media outlet Correctiv about a meeting of radical right-wingers in Potsdam in November, in which members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as well as of the CDU and the very conservative Values Union took part.



At the gathering, plans to repatriate immigrants, including naturalized German citizens, back to their countries of orgin, were reportedly discussed, prompting the widespread protests.



For weeks, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets all over Germany to protest against far-wing extremism.









