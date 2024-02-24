Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments

US Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Saturday lashed out at rival Donald Trump for making what she called "disgusting" comments about Black Americans.

Trump, who is expected to easily defeat Haley in Saturday's nominating contest in South Carolina, suggested that Black voters favor him because they can relate to his troubles with the law.

"It's disgusting. But that's what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That's the chaos that comes with Donald Trump," Haley said at a polling station in her home state.

"That's the offensiveness that's going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say Donald Trump cannot win a general election," she added.

Trump made the comments Friday evening in a speech to Black conservatives.

The 77-year-old, who faces four criminal indictments, including on charges of conspiracy and vote rigging, suggested that "Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against."

He also claimed that Black voters appreciate his police photo, taken at a Georgia jail, more than anybody else.

"The mug shot, we've all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It's incredible," he said.

The remarks drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

"Trump is showing Black voters exactly what he thinks of them -- and his ideas to win them over are as corny and racist as he is," said Democratic Party spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika.





