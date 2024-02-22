Joe Biden met with fervent chants of "genocide supporter" upon his arrival in Los Angeles

A group of protesters greeted President Joe Biden with chants of "supporter of Gaza genocide" upon his arrival in the city of Los Angeles, USA.



During his visit to Los Angeles, where he was scheduled to speak at the Culver City Julian Dixon Library, Biden was met with protests from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.







As Biden's convoy approached the building, a group of protesters criticized him for supporting Israel's attacks on Gaza, chanting "supporter of Gaza genocide."



The protesters interrupted Biden's speech, which focused on reducing student debts in the United States.







Following his speech, Biden's convoy departed amidst continued protests and slogans.



Despite significant civilian casualties, including many women and children, in Gaza, and repeated accusations of war crimes committed by Israel, confirmed by UN officials, the United States, which holds veto power in the UN Security Council, has rendered the Council ineffective by vetoing ceasefire calls.







The US had previously vetoed draft resolutions concerning Gaza presented to the UN Security Council on October 16, 18, and 25, 2023, as well as on December 8, 2023.







Most recently, on February 20, the US vetoed a resolution put forward by Algeria calling for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. While 13 out of 15 Security Council members voted "yes," the United Kingdom abstained from voting.









