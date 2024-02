Former Russian President Medvedev: Russian troops may need to reach Kyiv -TASS

Russian troops may need to reach Ukraine's capital Kyiv to achieve the goals of what Moscow calls a "special military operation", former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, quoted by Russian state news agency TASS.

He said Russians and Ukrainians are one nation and the Ukrainian government, which Moscow calls the "Kyiv regime," "must fall."