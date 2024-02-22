2-state solution for Israel-Palestine conflict ‘remains only viable path,’ Japan tells UN court

Japan reiterated its position Thursday that the way forward to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine is a two-state solution.

Tokyo "believes a two-state solution for a future independent Palestinian state, living side by side with Israel with peace and dignity, remains the only viable path for both peoples," Tomohiro Mikanagi, legal advisor at the Foreign Ministry, told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

For the first time since its establishment in 1948, Israel is currently being tried before the ICJ, the highest judicial body in the UN, on charges of committing "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.

The ICJ is hearing oral statements by states on the South African case against Israel for its war on Palestine, where the death toll since Oct. 7 is rapidly approaching 30,000 since Tel Aviv launched attacks on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Mikanagi said the conflict should be "resolved not through any violent or unilateral act but through negotiations."

He encouraged "efforts to build mutual trust among the parties concerned while respecting international law."

Calling it an "essential element," Mikanagi said the prohibition of acquisition of territories by force "provides an important safeguard for the international community."

Japan, he said, as chair of G-7 chair last year, "reaffirmed" that position.



